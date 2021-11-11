Skip to main content
‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Barks Up $2.3M Opening Day, Fetches ‘A’ CinemaScore

Clifford The Big Red Dog
"Clifford The Big Red Dog" Paramount Pictures

Paramount’s Clifford the Big Red Dog, which is taking advantage of the Veterans Day holiday, leashed second place on its opening day Wednesday with $2.3M, which includes previews at 3,407 theaters.

The Walt Becker-directed feature adaptation of the 58-year-old Scholastic children’s book IP also is available on Paramount+ as some studios practice a hybrid form of distribution with many kids under 12 still unvaccinated for Covid. The movie gets an A CinemaScore out of the gate.

There haven’t been many movies, especially family titles, opening on a Wednesday during the pandemic, so comps are challenged. One of the more notable Wednesday openings during the pandemic was Lionsgate’s R-rated Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, which did $3.9M, but that was boosted by Tuesday night and weekend previews. The movie cleared a five-day of $16.7M. Clifford is projected to make $15M-$17M, and family business should be good today given that close to half of the nation’s K-12 schools are off. Paramount’s previous day-and-date theatrical/Paramount+ title PAW Patrol saw an opening of $13.1M and a final domestic of $40.1M. Paramount did not have No. 2 circuit in its suite for PAW Patrol, but the studio has the chain this time around for Clifford. 

Disney’s Eternals posted a $4.3M Wednesday at 4,090 locations to win the day. The pic’s weekday grosses have posted solid holds to date, with Monday earning $4.2M and Tuesday $5.25M. The running total through six days for the Chloe Zhao-directed MCU feature is $85.1M. Eternals is expected to be down by 60%-65% in Weekend 2 from its $71.3M opening with $25M-$28.5M.

Kenneth Branagh On ‘Belfast’: “Love Of Movies Ran Not Only Through The Story, But Through Our Experience Of Making It” – Contenders London

Focus Features has the black-and-white Kenneth Branagh dramedy Belfast in 588 theaters. Previews start tonight at 7 p.m. The hope is that the pic clears $1M this weekend.

The rest of Wednesday’s top 5 includes Warner Bros/Legendary’s Dune at No. 3 with $830K, +4% from Tuesday, for a running total of $86.3M at 3,546 theaters.

Fourth is MGM/UAR’s No Time to Die with $662K, even with Tuesday, and a running total of $144.8M at 3,007 theaters.

Fifth belongs to Sony’s Venom: Let There Be Carnage at 2,640 sites, with a $377K Wednesday, +14%, for a running total of $197.9M.

