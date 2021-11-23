‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ Getting Sequel From Paramount

Paramount Pictures is beginning development on a sequel to eOne’s Clifford the Big Red Dog.

The live-action family movie based on the 1963 Norman Bridwell children’s classic book, opened on Nov. 10 in theaters and dropped on Paramount+ in homes day and date. The movie has grossed $34.6M stateside to date. Clifford in his first weekend on the studio’s OTT service was the most watched original film to date. No release date has been set yet for the sequel, and it’s yet to be determined whether the film gets a hybrid or exclusive theatrical window.

The news about a Clifford sequel comes in the wake of Paramount greenlighting a sequel to Paw Patrol: The Movie, that movie grossing $130.1M worldwide and buzzed to be a profitable title for the Melrose lot, even with a day and date release stategy on Paramount+ in the U.S.

Clifford the Big Red Dog was directed by Walt Becker off a screenplay by Jay Scherick & David Ronn and Blaise Hemingway with screen story by Justin Malen and Ellen Rapoport. Jordan Kerner and, Iole Lucchese produced with EPs Brian Bell, Caitlin Friedman, Deborah Forte, Lisa Crnic. eOne is the film’s distributor in Canada and the UK with Scholastic Entertainment and the Kerner Entertainment Company also producing.

Deals are underway at this point for the sequel, and it’s still very early, but there’s a hope to bring back the original filmmaking team.

Clifford stars Jack Whitehall, Darby Camp, Tony Hale, Sienna Guillory, David Alan Grier, Russell Wong, Kenan Thompson, Tovah Feldshuh, Izaac Wang, Alex Moffat, Paul Rodriguez, Rosie Perez, Jessica Keenan Wynn, Russell Peters, Keith Ewell, Bear Allen-Blaine and John Cleese.

Internationally, the first major markets for Clifford will commence their rollout the first week of December, including France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Spain, and Brazil, with Mexico following a week later on Dec. 9. Korea and Australia open the week of Dec. 29 and Japan’s rollout will start on Jan. 21.