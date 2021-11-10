‘Class of ’09’: Raúl Castillo, Jake McDorman, Sepideh Moafi, Brian J. Smith Among 7 Cast In FX Limited Series

FX’s limited series Class of ’09 has added Raúl Castillo (Looking, Army of the Dead), Jake McDorman (Dopesick, The Right Stuff), Sepideh Moafi (The L Word: Generation Q, In With The Devil), Brian J. Smith (Sense8, Matrix 4), Jon Jon Briones (Ratched), Brooke Smith (Grey’s Anatomy), and Rosalind Eleazar (Master of None) to its cast. They join previously announced leads Brian Tyree Henry and Kate Mara. Sunu Gonera is set to direct the first two episodes.

(L-R) Brooke Smith, Jon Jon Briones and Rosalind Elezar Courtesy of Eric Schwabel; Storm Santos; Simon Annand

The series, which follows a class of FBI agents set in a near future where the U.S. criminal justice system has been transformed by artificial intelligence, comes from Tom Rob Smith, Nina Jacobson, and Brad Simpson.

The eight-part series produced by FX Productions revolves around a group of FBI agents who graduated from Quantico in 2009 and are reunited following the death of a mutual friend. Spanning three decades and told across three interweaving timelines, the series examines the nature of justice, humanity, and the choices we make that ultimately define our lives and our legacy.

Moafi plays Hour; Smith is Lennix; Briones portrays Gabriel; Smith is Drew; McDorman portrays Murphy; Eleazar is Vivienne; Castillo portrays Amos.

Class of ‘09 is from Executive Producer/Writer Tom Rob Smith and Executive Producers Nina Jacobson and Brad Simpson. Gonera serves as Executive Producer on the first two episodes and Nellie Reed is a Producer. Class of ’09 will air exclusively on FX on Hulu.

Moafi can currently be seen starring as Gigi Ghorbani in Showtime’s The L Word: Generation Q, and will be seen in the forthcoming Apple TV+ drama In With the Devil. She’s repped by A3 Artists Agency and Principal Entertainment LA.

Smith recently wrapped filming Warner Bros.’ Matrix 4. On the television side, he recently appeared in USA Network’s Treadstone and BBC’s World on Fire. Smith is repped by Innovative Artists and Principal Entertainment LA.

Briones was most recently seen in the Ryan Murphy Netflix series Ratched opposite Sarah Paulson, Sharon Stone, and Judy Davis. On the film side, he recently wrapped production on Amblin’s Last Voyage of the Demeter as Joseph. He’s repped by Piper Kaniecki Marks and A3 Artists Agency.

Smith is best known for her role as Catherine Martin, Buffalo Bill’s kidnap victim, in Jonathan Demme’s The Silence of the Lambs and as Dr. Erica Hahn in Grey’s Anatomy. She’s repped by Stewart Talent Agency and Sue Leibman/Barking Dog Entertainment.

McDorman can currently be seen on Hulu’s anticipated Dopesick starring Michael Keaton and in the upcoming Paramount+ film Jerry and Marge Go Large. He’s repped by UTA and Mosaic.

Eleazar’s television credits include BBC’s Uncle Vanya, Netflix’s Master of None, Hulu’s Harlots and Howards End on BBC, among others. She made her feature film debut in The Personal History of David Copperfield, directed by Armando Iannucci. She most recently completed filming Slow Horses, See Saw Films’ adaptation for Apple TV. Eleazar is repped in London by Rebecca Blond Associates.

Castillo can be seen starring in Adam Randall’s vampire thriller Night Teeth for Netflix as well as Army of the Dead from writer/director Zack Snyder. He’ll next be seen in Mattson Tomlin’s upcoming directorial debut, Mother/Android, which will premiere on December 17 on Hulu and The Same Storm, directed and written by Peter Hedges. Castillo is repped by CAA, JWS Entertainment, and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

Gonera recently wrapped a block of Raised by Wolves for HBO Max and Scott Free. His episodic credits include Netflix’s 13 Reasons Why, Starz’s The Rook, along with multiple episodes of Snowfall for FX, among others. Gonera is repped by Thruline, A3 Artists Agency and RLG LLP.