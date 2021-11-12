‘City On A Hill’: Corbin Bernsen, Joanne Kelly, Ernie Hudson Join Showtime Drama Series As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Emmy nominee Corbin Bersen (L.A. Law), Joanne Kelly (Warehouse 13) and Ernie Hudson (Ghostbusters) are set to recur opposite Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge in Showtime’s Boston crime drama City On a Hill. Additionally, we’ll be seeing more of Mark Ryder in Season 3, as his role as Father Doyle will be expanded. Season 3 is set to premiere in 2022.

Season three brings us to Boston’s high society Beacon Hill. Following his dismissal from the FBI, Jackie Rohr (Bacon) lands a lavish new gig running security for a wealthy family. Life is good until secrets begin to unravel. When an investigation opens – implicating local and federal authorities – assistant district attorney Decourcy Ward (Hodge) sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken system.

Bernsen will play Sinclair Dryden, an old money Beacon Hill socialite and former outstanding FBI agent who has been a mentor to Jackie – but underneath the charm and charisma is a darker disposition.

Kelly will portray Letitia, the strong-willed wife of Sinclair who commands of a sharp sense of humor. Having come from hardship, Letitia is willing to accept compromises in her marriage to maintain her lavish lifestyle.

Hudson is Franklin Ward, the widowed father of Decourcy. A Baptist minister in Brooklyn who was once a commanding presence and authority, Franklin is fading because of declining health.

Ryder’s Diarmuid Doyle is on a sabbatical from the priesthood after a crisis of faith. Diarmuid remains active in the community, volunteering at a local community center, where he deepens his bond with Jenny Rohr (Jill Hennessy), all the while keeping his ties to the IRA a secret.

Lauren E. Banks and Matthew Del Negro also star.

Tom Fontana returns as showrunner and exec producer for Season 3. Jennifer Todd, Jorge Zamacona, Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Barry Levinson also executive produce.

Bernsen was nominated for an Emmy for his performance on L.A. Law, in the role of Arnie Becker that he is reprising in a new ABC pilot for the show. Corbin recently recurred in Billions, Hap and Leonard, The Punisher, Magnum P.I. and The Resident, and upcoming on White House Plumbers. Bernsen is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Randy James Management.

Currently seen on Godfather of Harlem, Kelly played the lead role of Myka Bering on Warehouse 13 as well as the miniseries The Disappearance. She will also appear in Apple TV+’s upcoming series Severance. Kelly is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Burstein Company.

Hudson, known for his role as Winston Zeddemore in the Ghostbusters franchise, also starred in The Crow and Oz (also created by Fontana). Other credits include Grace and Frankie, Graves, The Family Business and L.A.’s Finest. Hudson is repped by Zero Gravity Management and APA.

Ryder played the lead role of Cesare in the European series Borgia, created by Fontana. His recent film credits include Love Gets a Room, The Argument and Sisters in Arms. On television, his appearances include Motive and Small Island. Ryder is repped by Tavistock Wood.