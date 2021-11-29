‘Chucky’ Renewed For Season 2 By USA Network & Syfy

Chucky is set to cause more bother after the horror drama series was renewed for a second season.

The show has been picked up by USA Network and Syfy, which have both been airing the series. The eight-part drama is set for its first season finale tomorrow night, November 30.

NBCUniversal said that across all platforms, the series has reached 9.5M viewers in its first season. The show is also set to start streaming on the company’s digital platform Peacock from December 1.

Chucky revolves around the red-haired, freckled-faced doll possessed by the soul of notorious serial killer, Charles Lee Ray, who was at the center of the Child’s Play film series.

In the series, after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale, an idyllic American town is thrown into chaos as a series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town’s hypocrisies and secrets. Meanwhile, the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll’s untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster.

Chucky, which comes after the seventh film in the franchise, Cult of Chucky, stars the voice of Brad Dourif, alongside Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise McCarthy and Jennifer Tilly returning from previous films as well as new cast including Zackary Arthur, Teo Briones, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Bjorgvin Arnarson, Lex Doig and Devon Sawa.

It comes from Child’s Play creator Don Mancini and Channel Zero creator Nick Antosca. The pair exec produce alongside David Kirschner Alex Hedlund and Harley Peyton. UCP produces.

The series was first ordered by Syfy in January 2020 and later became a USA Network simulcast. It marks the last ongoing scripted series on USA Network after the end of The Sinner. It is also one of two top new cable series for Syfy, which is also the home of Resident Alien.

“We’re thrilled to start pulling the strings on a second season of puppet mayhem with Chucky,” said Don Mancini. “Many thanks to our partners at USA, SYFY and UCP for their incredible support and guidance bringing ‘Chucky’ to the small screen, bigger than ever. And to the fans, Chucky sends his still-undying thanks, and a message: ‘This isn’t over, not by a long shot. You better watch your backs in 2022.’”