Chuck Lorre Family Foundation Commits $1.5M To Support Public School STEM Education

The Chuck Lorre Family Foundation has committed to donating $1.5 million to public schools in low-income communities dedicated to middle school applied science classroom projects in celebration of Young Sheldon‘s fifth season, currently airing on CBS at 8 p.m. on Thursdays. In partnership with DonorChoose, funds will support teachers and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) education.

“An Introduction to Engineering and a Glob of Hair Gel” – Pictured: Sheldon (Iain Armitage). Sheldon takes his first engineering class with Professor Boucher (Lance Reddick). Erik Voake

TCLFF will match up to $500,000 per year for the next three years and eligible STEM projects as of November 15.

“On behalf of the entire Young Sheldon family, we are so proud to continue supporting public school STEM teachers and all the real-life aspiring young Sheldons in the world,” Lorre said in a statement.

“We know that when it comes to STEM classroom projects, inspired teachers create inspired students,” he continued. “That is why we are so proud to continue our work supporting our public school STEM teachers through our partnership with DonorsChoose. We hope these matching funds will help them to continue their great work motivating the next generation of STEM superstars.”

In 2018, the foundation created The Young Sheldon STEM Initiative, which has provided more than $1.6 million in funding to 55 public schools in Southern California and East Texas, with two-year grants designed specifically to support STEM teachers’ in-class curricula and after-school robotics programs. The Young Sheldon STEM Initiative reaches more than 36,000 students, and 50% of those students qualify for free and reduced lunches.