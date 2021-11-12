Christopher Walken Paints Over Real Banksy Graffiti Work In ‘The Outlaws’ Finale

Skip to main content
Christopher Walken deliberately painted over a Banksy graffiti piece in the final episode of The Outlaws, a spokesperson for the BBC/Amazon show has confirmed.

The finale of Big Talk’s six-parter aired two days ago on BBC1 and ended with Walken’s character Frank painting over the graffiti, which was spray painted deliberately for the series by the artist who hails from Bristol, where the show is set. Banksy’s identity has remained unknown for three decades and his works have appeared across the UK during that time.

A spokesperson for The Outlaws said: “We can confirm that the artwork at the end of The Outlaws was an original Banksy, and that Christopher Walken painted over that artwork during the filming of this scene, ultimately destroying it.”

The Outlaws is written by and starring Stephen Merchant and features Walken as conman Frank. Rhianna Barreto, Eleanor Tomlinson, Darren Boyd and Clare Perkins also feature as part of a gang of outlaws renovating a derelict community centre, having been sentenced to community service for their crimes.

