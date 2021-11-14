Chris Daughtry Confirms “Devastating Loss” Of Stepdaughter Hannah, Postpones Upcoming Tour Dates

Chris Daughtry took to Instagram earlier today to address the “devastating loss” of his 25-year-old stepdaughter Hannah, whose cause of death has not yet been disclosed.

“I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken,” said the Daughtry frontman and former American Idol finalist. “I just recently lost my mother to cancer but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family.”

Daughtry thanked friends and fans alike for their “kind words and condolences,” adding that they “are truly felt and appreciated.

“I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss,” he said in closing. “Hannah, I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply.”

Also speaking out today was Daughtry’s wife, Deanna, who noted that the family is “awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death.

“My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah,” Deanna Daughtry wrote on Instagram. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of our daughter Hannah…Our hearts are broken.”

Daughtry’s rock band of the same name confirmed via Instagram that “all currently scheduled shows this weekend…have been postponed,” as Chris and Deanna Daughtry grieve their loss.

The band had been scheduled to play shows tonight at The Fillmore in Silver Spring, MD, and tomorrow at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, CT, as part of its “Dearly Beloved” tour. These are the sole dates designated as postponed on Daughtry’s official website, for the moment. It currently has additional performances set in New Jersey, New York, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Missouri, Kentucky, Illinois, Colorado and Utah throughout the month of November, with more to come in December and early next year.

Chris and Deanna Daughtry’s Instagram posts, as well as that of the band Daughtry, can be found below.