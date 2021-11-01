Chris ‘C.T.’ Tamburello & Tom Berenger Set For Remake Of 1930s Classic ‘The Most Dangerous Game’

EXCLUSIVE: Chris ‘CT’ Tamburello (MTV’s The Challenge) and Oscar nominee Tom Berenger (Platoon) have been set to star in a remake of 1930s classic The Most Dangerous Game.

The original “man hunting man” story gets a twist as father and son are washed ashore after their steamership explodes. The men find refuge on a mysterious island where their nefarious host, Baron Von Wolf, reveals to them that the island is his game preserve where human beings serve as the ultimate hunt. Berenger plays a man who has been hiding on the island but who’s sanity is on the verge of collapse.



Writer-director Justin Lee (Final Kill) is currently in production on the project which is being filmed on the Koenig Pictures Backlot in the Pacific Northwest. Other cast members include Elissa Dowling, Kevin Porter, Eddie Finlay and Randy Charach.

Koenig Pictures is producing the picture alongside Quiet On Set, Charach Productions and Greenfield Media with Ed Morrone and Michelle Ng serving as producers. Bill Sondheim and Randy Charach are executive producers.



The celebrated short story of the same name was published in 1924 and written by Richard Connell while the original film was released in 1932 and starred Joel Mcrea and Leslie Banks.

The project marks the second narrative feature for Tamburello, best known as a long-running contestant on MTV’s reality competition show The Challenge. Berenger is best known for movies Platoon, The Big Chill, Major League and Inception.



Said director Lee: “I am beyond humbled to have such an amazing cast on this project and even more thankful that I get to shoot it in such a gorgeous location that I grew up in. What Chris has brought to the table in the role of Sanger is beyond exceptional and I am very excited for the world to get to see what he is capable of as an actor.”



Lee, Tamburello and Berenger are represented by Jeff Goldberg Management.