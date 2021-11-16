‘The Most Dangerous Game’ Remake: Bruce Dern, Judd Nelson, Caspar Van Dien Join; First Look At Chris “CT” Tamburello, More

EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Oscar nominee Bruce Dern (Nebraska), Judd Nelson (The Breakfast Club) and Caspar Van Dien (Starship Troopers) have joined Tom Berenger (Platoon) and Chris “CT” Tamburello (MTV’s The Challenge) in thriller The Most Dangerous Game, a remake of the 1930s classic.

North America home ent firm Mill Creek Entertainment has joined the project as a co-producer, marking their first co-pro on a scripted feature. Mill Creek will oversee the North American release of the film.

The Koenig Pictures production, which is being made in association with Charach Productions, is currently in production and is aiming for a summer 2022 release. Today we can reveal some first look images for the film.

The Most Dangerous Game Mill Creek Entertainment

The original “man hunting man” story gets a twist as father and son are washed ashore after their steamership explodes. The men find refuge on a mysterious island where their nefarious host, Baron Von Wolf, reveals to them that the island is his game preserve where human beings serve as the ultimate hunt. Berenger plays a man who has been hiding on the island but who’s sanity is on the verge of collapse.



Writer-director Justin Lee (Final Kill) is behind the feature, which is being shot on the Koenig Pictures backlot in the Pacific Northwest. Other cast members include Elissa Dowling, Kevin Porter, Eddie Finlay and Randy Charach.

Koenig Pictures is producing the picture alongside Quiet On Set, Charach Productions and Greenfield Media with Ed Morrone and Michelle Ng serving as producers. Bill Sondheim and Randy Charach are executive producers.

The celebrated short story of the same name was published in 1924 and written by Richard Connell while the original film was released in 1932 and starred Joel Mcrea and Leslie Banks.

Mill Creek Entertainment is a division of Alliance Entertainment.