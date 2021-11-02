Workplace Sitcom ‘Chopped & Screwed’ In The Works At ABC From Phoebe Robinson & Dewayne Perkins

EXCLUSIVE: ABC is developing a multi-camera sitcom set in a barbershop and beauty salon from 2 Dope Queens co-creator Phoebe Robinson and The Amber Ruffin Show writer Dewayne Perkins.

The network has put Chopped & Screwed in the works with the pair with Perkins, who was also a co-producer on Brooklyn Nine-Nine, attached to star as well.

The series is centered on a Black barbershop and beauty salon that, due to unavoidable circumstances, must come together as one entity to continue servicing the superficial and therapeutic needs of their customers and community.

Robinson and Perkins will write and exec produce. ABC Signature, where Robinson has an overall deal, is producing in association with Robinson’s Tiny Reparations and LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s SpringHill Company.

It is Robinson’s latest project for a Disney-owned network; she recently scored a series order at Freeform for Everything’s Trash, an adaptation of her memoir. She co-created and co-starred in podcast-turned HBO series 2 Dope Queens and has starred in films such as Ibiza and What Men Want. Her production company Tiny Reparations also produced Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson for Comedy Central and her debut comedy special Sorry, Harriet Tubman launched on HBO Max last month.

Perkins, meanwhile, has been a writer on Netflix’s The Break with Michelle Wolf as well as Peacock’s The Amber Ruffin Show. His acting credits include Peacock’s Saved By The Bell, Netflix’s The Upshaws, and MTV’s Wild N’ Out.

Robinson is repped by UTA and Granderson Des Rochers, while Perkins is repped by APA, Artists First and Schreck, Rose Dapello Adams Berlin & Dunham LLP.