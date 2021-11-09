Broadway’s ‘Chicken & Biscuits’ Cancels Three Performances Due To Breakthrough Covid Cases

The Broadway production Chicken & Biscuits has canceled its next three performances, starting tonight, due to breakthrough cases of Covid.

“Through our regular testing process and protocols, breakthrough COVID-19 cases have been detected within the company of Chicken & Biscuits,” producers said in a statement. “As the health and safety of our cast, crew, and audiences are most paramount, we will be cancelling the next three performances starting tonight, Tuesday, November 9 through Thursday, November 11.”

The producing team – which includes Pamela Ross, Hunter Arnold, E. Clayton Cornelious, Leah Michalos, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas – said all tickets for the canceled performances will be refunded at the original point of purchase.

“The risks of mounting a play in this environment have always been clear to us,” the statement continues. “Yet every challenge we’ve faced is outweighed by the absolute thrill and joy of this play being performed on Broadway – with 30 debuts on and off-stage – and to an expansive new audience every week since previews began in September. This show must go on, and we will work over the next several days to determine the path forward.”

The producers did not disclose the number of cases nor specify whether the positive tests were among cast, crew or both. “The cast and crew will continue to undergo rigorous testing to ensure we return with a COVID-free company,” the statement says. “We are carefully monitoring the situation and supporting the recovery of the affected company members.”

In what has become a very busy Broadway season, the cancellations are the first since early October, when Disney’s Aladdin paused production for about two weeks after some cast members tested positive. Currently, 30 productions are performing in Broadway venues, all following strict vaccine mandates for audiences, cast and theater workers. Except for onstage performers, all theater attendees and workers are required to wear masks.

Written by Douglas Lyons and directed by Zhailon Levingston, Chicken & Biscuits is a comedy that follows the members of an extended family as they reunite for a funeral. The cast includes Cleo King, Norm Lewis, Michael Urie, NaTasha Yvette Williams, Devere Rogers, Ebony Marshall-Oliver, Aigner Mizzelle and Alana Raquel Bowers.