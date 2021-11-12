‘Chicago Fire’: EP Andrea Newman Upped To Co-Showrunner Of NBC Firefighter Drama

EXCLUSIVE: Chicago Fire executive producer Andrea Newman has been promoted to co-showrunner of the veteran NBC drama, joining co-creator, executive producer and longtime showrunner Derek Haas.

Newman, who joined Chicago Fire after the pilot as co-executive producer, has been on the show for its entire 10-season run to date. She was promoted to executive producer in Season 6.

“Andrea’s voice is embedded in the soul of Chicago Fire,” said Haas, who will serve as co-showrunner alongside Newman. “She’s an immensely gifted storyteller, manager, colleague and friend. No one in Hollywood works harder or cares more about making great television than she.”

Newman’s work on Chicago Fire is part of an overall deal with Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, which produces the Chicago franchise with Dick Wolf’s Wolf Entertainment.

Dick Wolf, Haas and Newman executive produce Chicago Fire, which recently hit the milestone 200th episode mark, along with Michel Gilvary, Reza Tabrizi and Wolf Entertainment’s Arthur W. Forney and Peter Jankowski.

“Andrea has been an integral member of our Chicago Fire writing team since day one. Her support of Derek has been invaluable,” Jankowski, COO of Wolf Entertainment, said.

With Newman’s promotion, all three Chicago series have female showrunners/co-showrunners at the helm. She joins new Chicago P.D. showrunner Gwen Sigan as well as Diane Frolov, co-showrunner of Chicago Med with Andrew Schneider.

Newman began her career as a playwright in New York. Prior to Chicago Fire, she worked as a writer-producer on Felicity, Ed, Mister Sterling and the Emmy-winning 24. She served as co-executive producer on Cold Case, Private Practice and Human Target. Newman is repped by ICM Partners.