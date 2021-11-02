‘Chicago Fire’: Brett Dalton Boards NBC Series In A Recurring Role Following Jesse Spencer’s Departure

NBC’s Chicago Fire has added Brett Dalton to the cast in a recurring role on the heels of Jesse Spencer’s departure from the series after 10 seasons, Deadline has confirmed. Dalton will portray interim Lt. Jason Pelham, who will make his debut on Wednesday night’s episode airing at 9 p.m.

Eamonn Walker, Brett Dalton in ‘Chicago Fire.’ Adrian Burros Sr/NBC

Spencer’s character Matt Casey exited in the Oct. 20 episode which celebrated the Dick Wolf series’ landmark 200th episode. Casey not only left Firehouse 51 but Chicago completely for Oregon, where he will care for Griffin and Ben Darden— sons of Firehouse 51 legend Andy Darden, who died in the series premiere—while their mother is in jail again with another DUI charge. His relationship with Sylvie Brett (Kara Killmer) will remain long distance for the time being.

In a photo from tomorrow night’s episode titled “Whom Shall I Fear,” Pelham is shown giving newly promoted District Chief Wallace Boden (Eamonn Walker), who is cradling a child as a car explodes in the background, some assistance.

Dalton most notably is known for his portrayal of Grant Ward/Hive in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D from 2013-17. He most recently appeared in the Apple TV+ series Ghostwriter as Captain Vincent. Other TV credits include roles in Blue Bloods, Elementary, and Robot Chicken. Dalton is also known by Hallmark Channel fans for his appearances in Cooking With Love, Just My Type and Once Upon a Christmas Miracle.

