Broadway’s ‘Chicago’ Cancels Additional Performances Due To Covid

The Broadway production of Chicago has canceled two additional days of performances due to cases of Covid at the venue, producers said today. The musical is now scheduled to resume performances on Thursday, Dec. 2.

Over the weekend, producers canceled the Saturday night performance after employees at the Ambassador Theatre tested positive for the Covid virus. In a statement today, producers said that “out of an abundance of caution,” they made the decision to cancel the show’s Monday and Tuesday performances (Chicago does not play on Wednesdays).

Ticketholders for the canceled performances will be contacted by their point of purchase.

Chicago is the third Broadway production to cancel performances due to Covid since the industry reopened in August. Earlier this month, producers for Chicken & Biscuits announced that the play would close permanently on Sunday, Nov. 28, due to the financial impact of previous Covid-related cancellations.

In early October, Disney’s Aladdin paused production for about two weeks after some cast members tested positive.