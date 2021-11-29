Chef Alex Guarnaschelli Leads Cooking Competition Series For Food Network & Discovery+

Food Network and Discovery+ are cooking up a primetime cooking competition series starring chef Alex Guarnaschelli.

The cable network and streamer have ordered Alex Vs. America, which will see 15 chefs from across the United States take their best shot at beating Guarnaschelli for the ultimate culinary triumph in the series.

Hosted by Eric Adjepong, chef and founder of Pinch & Plate, the five-part series will premiere on January 2 at 10pm with Discovery+ subscribers getting a sneak peak on December 25.

Guarnaschelli, who has appeared on series including Chopped, Iron Chef America and Supermarket Stakeout, is the executive chef at New York’s Butter and was previously executive chef at The Darby.

Each episode features three culinary superstars competing over two rounds against one another as well as against Guarnaschelli. At the start of each battle, Guarnaschelli and the competitors learn what the challenge will be, with the chefs having the ability to work together in selecting variables for their dishes as well as the amount of time they give themselves and Guarnaschelli to cook with. Each finished plate will undergo a blind tasting, with only the top three chefs advancing and the least successful from the challenge being immediately sent home, even if it is Guarnaschelli.

In the premiere episode, for instance, three shellfish experts from Hawaii, Louisiana, and Maine challenge Alex in two intense rounds of cooking and in another episode, she goes head-to-head against three chocolatiers to create sweet and decadent desserts.

Alex vs America is produced by Lando Entertainment.

Guarnaschelli said, “Truth is, I have loved competitive cooking for as long as I can remember, first watching, then judging and competing myself. Now, I finally have the opportunity to invite other adrenaline-junkies to join me in doing what we love, cooking our butts off, and Alex vs America is literally my dream come true. That said, what I have learned the hard way is, while I love winning, I hate losing more.”

“As a trusted culinary voice on The Kitchen to her no-holds-barred judging on Chopped, or seamlessly shifting into hosting competitors on Supermarket Stakeout, there truly isn’t anything that Alex Guarnaschelli cannot do,” added Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery. “On Alex vs America, she has a bullseye on her back, as these talented chefs set their gazes on defeating Alex. Sounds easy enough but these competitors will quickly learn why Alex is one of the most respected chefs with an innate ability to conquer any obstacle in her way. Viewers are in for a fast-paced and action-packed competition.”