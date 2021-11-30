Charlie Weber Joins Ryan Phillippe, Kate Bosworth In ‘The Locksmith’; Denise Richards Boards Thriller ‘Among The Ashes’

EXCLUSIVE: Charlie Weber (As Sick As They Made Us, How to Get Away with Murder) will star alongside Ryan Phillippe and Kate Bosworth in The Locksmith, a crime thriller helmed by veteran first assistant director Nicolas Harvard, which is currently in production in New Mexico.

The film centers on Miller (Phillippe), a thief fresh out of prison after a job gone bad who tries to work his way back into the life of his daughter and ex-girlfriend, Beth (Bosworth), who is now a police detective. Determined to make a clean start, he is forced to use the only skills he has, as a gifted locksmith, to make ends meet. But things soon get complicated after an unexpected kidnapping and from there, take a tumultuous turn.

Weber will play Garrett, a real estate developer with a dark secret who keeps dirty cops and politicians on his payroll.

John Glosser, Joe Russo & Chris LaMont, and Ben Kabialis penned the screenplay, based on an original story by Blair Kroeber. Mark B. David (Poker Face, Spinning Gold) of Golden State Films is producing with Roger Goff (Cut Throat City, The Tiger Rising). Walter Josten (Disney’s Holes and Around the World in 80 Days) and Caleb Wilson (Solis) are exec producing, with Arclight Films handling worldwide sales.

Weber is perhaps best known for his portrayal of Frank Delfino in all six seasons of the ABC drama series How to Get Away With Murder, exec produced by Shonda Rhimes. The actor will next co-star opposite Dustin Hoffman in As Sick As They Made Us, a drama marking the feature directorial debut of four-time Emmy-nominated actress Mayim Bialik. He’ll also soon be seen opposite Mel Gibson in Mark Neveldine’s action thriller, Panama.

Weber is represented by APA and BMK-ENT.

***

Denise Richards Courtesy of Gilles Toucas

EXCLUSIVE: Denise Richards (The Bold and the Beautiful) has signed on to star alongside Richard Gunn, Ilean Almaguer, Barry Jay Minoff, Skyler “Skyzoo” Taylor and Dawn Lafferty in Among the Ashes, an indie thriller written and directed by Stuart Altman.

The film shot on location in Youngstown, Ohio follows a housekeeper who accepts a promising position at the home of a wealthy family, only to realize that someone may be hiding a deadly secret. Not knowing who to trust, she must solve the mystery while avoiding impending deadly consequences.

Paris Jones, Cindy Castro DiRusso and Brandon Villano are producing, with Youngstown Pictures president Melanie Clarke-Penella exec producing alongside Minoff and Lauren Pannunzio. Mind The Gap’s Giulia Prenna is handling sales for the film, which is slated for release early next year.

Richards currently stars as Shauna Fulton on CBS soap opera The Bold & The Beautiful. She was recently seen in the film Timecrafters and will next appear opposite Joan Collins and Jane Seymour in the medieval drama series, Glow & Darkness, from Alejandro Guillermo Roemmers and José Luis Moreno.

The actress made her big screen debut in the cult classic Starship Troopers, garnering international recognition for her role opposite Pierce Brosnan, as Bond girl Dr. Christmas Jones, in The World Is Not Enough. She has also appeared in such films as Love Actually, Scary Movie 3, Drop Dead Gorgeous and Wild Things, appearing on the TV side in Paper Empire, A Girl Is a Gun, Vanity, Twisted, Blue Mountain State, Two and a Half Men and more.

Richards is repped by A3 Artists Agency and Vault Entertainment.