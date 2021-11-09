You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Channing Tatum, Tom Hardy In Universal Deal For George Nolfi-Scripted Afghanistan Evacuation Pic

EXCLUSIVE: Universal Pictures has acquired an untitled original pitch from George Nolfi, a ripped from the headlines fact-based drama about the Afghanistan evacuation. Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy are attached to star.

The story is based on recently reported true stories, this one focusing on three former special forces team members who jump back into the fray alongside their Afghan counterparts, to rescue families and allies left behind amid the rapid fall of Afghanistan last August.

Jules Daly, Tatum and Hardy will produce as well as Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan of Free Association. Nolfi will be executive producer.

Tatum next stars in Dog, which he co-directed with Reid Carolin, and opposite Sandra Bullock in The Lost City. Hardy is coming off the hit sequel Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and wrapped Havoc, the Gareth Evans-directed Netflix thriller. Nolfi last wrote and directed The Banker for Apple TV+.

Senior Vice President of Production Ryan Jones will oversee the project on behalf of Universal.

Nolfi is represented by CAA and David Fox at Myman Greenspan; Tatum is represented by CAA, Hanson, Jacobson, Teller and Relevant; Hardy is represented by United Agents and Range Media Partners.

