Channing Tatum And Steven Soderbergh Return For ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ At Warner Bros.

EXCLUSIVE: After the original 2012 film helped turn Magic Mike into a global business, Channing Tatum, director Steven Soderbergh and writer Reid Carolin are ready to return to the franchise for another g-round.

Warner Bros. is planning the next installment in the franchise, Magic Mike’s Last Dance, with Tatum set to return as Mike Lane, Soderbergh directing and Carolin writing the script to the sequel, which will premiere exclusively on HBO Max. Gregory Jacobs, who directed the 2015 hit Magic Mike XXL, returns to produce along with Carolin, Nick Wechsler and Peter Kiernan.

Tatum confirmed the news on his social platforms posting a photo of the script:

Well world, looks like Mike Lane’s tapping back in. @hbomax pic.twitter.com/V9Ce62n710 — Channing Tatum (@channingtatum) November 29, 2021

The first two films grossed nearly $300 million worldwide and, in 2017, the franchise spawned the successful stage show Magic Mike Live. It launched in Las Vegas and quickly expanded internationally to London, Berlin and Australia. Magic Mike Live just announced its first multi-year North American tour, launching April 6 in Nashville and continuing to Miami, with additional cities to be announced.

“Is there anybody on screen more charismatic and appealing than Magic Mike?” said Toby Emmerich, Chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group. “We’re thrilled to be back in business with Channing, Steven and their creative team to bring back Magic Mike’s wonderful combination of dance, drama, romance and humor.”

The live shows inspired the upcoming HBO Max reality competition series Finding Magic Mike, which premieres on December 16. The series follows 10 men who have “lost their magic” as they bare their souls and learn to perform dance routines, with one winner being awarded a cash prize and a chance to perform on the Magic Mike Live stage in Las Vegas.

“There are no words for how excited I am to blow the doors off of the world of Magic Mike with Steven, Greg, Reid, and the amazing people at HBO Max,” said Tatum. “The stripperverse will never be the same.”

As the Magic Mike business has grown over the years, producers including Tatum and Soderbergh saw that there was still a strong appetite for the world of Magic Mike and began developing story that would properly bring the film franchise to a conclusion.

“As soon as I saw what Channing, Reid, and the Magic Mike choreographic team did with the live show, I said, ‘We have to make another movie.’ Mike Lane’s dream of connecting people through dance must be realized,” Soderbergh added.

Prior to signing back up for the final installment, Tatum has stayed plenty busy starting with MGM’s Dog, which he stars in and also co-directed with Carolin. Dog bows on Feb. 18. After that he has the adventure comedy The Lost City, which also stars Sandra Bullock.

Tatum, Carolin and Kiernan are represented by CAA and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller. Soderbergh is represented by Sugar 23 and Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark. Jacobs is represented by Lichter, Grossman, Nichols, Adler, Feldman & Clark and WME.