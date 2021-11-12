Channel 4 Renews Great British Bake Off Deal For Three Years

Channel 4 has renewed its Great British Bake Off deal and will run the show for another three years.

The agreement keeps Love Productions’ beloved factual entertainment format on screens until at least 2024, at which point it will enter its 15th season, along with companion offerings Bake Off: An Extra Slice, Junior Bake Off, Bake Off: The Professionals, The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer and The Great Pottery Throw Down, also produced by Sky Studios-owned Love.

The show is by far Channel 4’s most successful, currently averaging 8.7M viewers per episode, according to C4, placing it only behind BBC1’s Strictly Come Dancing as the most-watched non-scripted show of 2021.

“We are thrilled that Channel 4 will continue to serve up Bake Off’s unique combination of warmth, humour and soggy bottoms for years to come,” said C4 chief content officer Ian Katz.

“Bake Off is all about optimism, celebrating eccentricity and bringing the nation together – precisely what a publicly owned Channel 4 is here to do.”

Love CEO Richard McKerrow added: “Love Productions’ long-term commitment with Channel 4 illustrates a deep, warm, mutual respect and partnership which enables us to bring Bake Off to the widest audience possible.”

GBBO aired its first seven series on BBC1 before moving to Channel 4 following an acrimonious split between Love and the BBC.

The renewal of C4’s top-rated show comes with the prospect of Channel 4 privatisation looming large. If the UK government chooses to sell the broadcaster, any new buyer will take on a small portion of the IP of a format that sells all around the world.