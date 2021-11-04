‘Chang Can Dunk’: Dexter Darden & Ben Wang Join Disney Studios Feature

EXCLUSIVE: Disney Studios feature Chang Can Dunk has added Dexter Darden and Ben Wang to the cast of the high school basketball movie, which is intended for Disney+.

In the Jingyi Shao directed and written movie, a 16 year-old 5’6” Asian-American student (Bloom Li) bets the school jock he can dunk a basketball at Homecoming, leading him on a quest to find the hops he needs to dunk and finally impress his crush. Chase Liefeld also stars.

Darden will play DeAndre, a former pro basketball player and two-time Estonia League MVP. Deandre is a millennial hustler trying to grow his social media following, and he agrees to coach Chang. Wang will play Bo, Chang’s best friend.

Producers are Lena Waithe and Rishi Rajani through their Hillman Grad Productions banner, Brad Weston and Makeready.

Darden will reprise his starring role in Peacock/NBC hit series reboot of Saved By The Bell returning for season 2 Nov. 24. On the series he plays DeVante, a mysterious loner who comes to Bayside with a bad reputation but secretly dreams of reinventing himself at his new school. He is also played the part of Frypan in the Maze Runner franchise and recently starred in the Hulu comedy The Binge opposite Vince Vaughn. Darden is repped by APA Agency and Crimson Media.

Wang is a New York based actor whose recent appearances include a guest-starring role on CBS’ MacGyver and a lead role in the Disney+ original short film Dinner is Served. Next up is the Hulu teen comedy Sex Appeal, Tracy Morgan’s The Last O.G., and the original feature film Sight starring Greg Kinnear and Terry Chen. Wang made his Off Broadway musical debut in 2018 at Playwrights Horizons theater. He is represented by Stewart Talent.