Gotham Awards: ‘The Lost Daughter’ Sweeps To Four Wins Including Best Feature
CBS News Taps Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews As Executive Vice President Of Newsgathering

Ingrid Ciprian-Matthews, who has been CBS News Washington bureau chief since July, 2020, will now have oversight over all network newsgathering worldwide.

Ciprian-Matthews will oversee all domestic and international bureaus in the post. Neeraj Khemlani, president and co-head of CBS News and Stations, said in a statement that she will be “a tremendous asset in unifying CBS News’ newsgathering into one powerhouse operation.”

The network has started a search for a new D.C. bureau chief. That person will report to Ciprian-Matthews.

As bureau chief, Ciprian-Matthews oversaw campaign coverage during the conventions, presidential debates and election night. Before that post, she served as executive vice president of CBS News in 2018 and executive vice president of strategic professional development in 2019. She also has served as senior vice president of news administration from 2015 to 2018, and as vice president of news from 2011 to 2015. She joined the network in 1993 as a senior producer of live segments for the morning news, and has held a number of other executive and producing roles since then.

Before CBS News, she was managing editor of CNN’s New York bureau and a field producer, assignment manager and assignment editor for the network. She started her career as a general assignment reporter for the NPR’s Spanish-language news program Enfoque Nacional.

Ciprian-Matthews also is a member of the ViacomCBS Veterans Network Advisory Council and serves on the ViacomCBS Global Inclusion Advisory Committee.

