CBS Claims Being Most Watched Broadcaster Of 2021-22 TV Season So Far

CBS is touting its viewership for the 2021-2022 broadcast season, claiming that its viewers have consumed more that 166 million minutes of CBS programming, more than any other broadcast network.

Of the aggregated number, primetime viewing accounts for over 59 billion minutes, CBS says. Some of CBS’ primetime mainstays include NCIS, FBI and Survivor. Also contributing to viewership count are newbies NCIS: Hawai’i, FBI: International, CSI: Vegas and Ghosts. Together, the new series have aggregated 10.4 billion minutes, CBS says.

CBS also claims that its sports coverage, including The NFL on CBS, has risen 2% from the previous season, bringing in 45 billion watching minutes.

Other titles to note include, 60 Minutes which has brought in 4 billion minutes of viewing and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with 4.8 billion minutes.

When it comes to daytime coverage, CBS says it has amassed 28 billion minutes, with The Price Is Right leading the pack with 8.6 billion minutes this season, and The Young and the Restless leading daytime dramas with 7.8 billion minutes.

“While ‘time spent’ has mainly been a streamers’ metric, it actually demonstrates the continuing strength and scale of broadcast television, and CBS in particular,” said George Cheeks, President and CEO, CBS and Chief Content Officer, News and Sports, Paramount+. “Additionally, all this content is available on Paramount+ too, both live and on demand.”

Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment added: “No matter how you analyze the numbers – time spent, live +7, live +3 or live – CBS’ primetime schedule and our highly successful new series are resonating loudly with viewers.”