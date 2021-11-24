Todd Field-Cate Blanchett Movie ‘Tár’ Sets 2022 Release & Adds Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Mark Strong, Others

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline first reported about Cate Blanchett and director Todd Field’s next picture Tár, and Tuesday we learned that the film will hit cinemas on October 7, 2022 via Focus Features, with Nina Hoss, Noémie Merlant, Sophie Kauer, Julian Glover, Mark Strong, Allan Corduner, and Sylvia Flote joining the cast.

In new plot details, we also understand that two-time Oscar winner Blanchett will be playing Lydia Tár, an orchestra conductor widely considered one of the greatest at her craft, and the first-ever female chief conductor of a major German orchestra. The score to the movie is being composed by Oscar-winning Joker composer Hildur Guðnadóttir, the first female composer to win an Academy Award, Golden Globe and BAFTA for Original Score.

Field, in addition to writing and directing, is producing Tár under his Standard Film Company banner alongside Alexandra Milchan & Scott Lambert for Emjag Productions. The pic is currently shooting in Berlin. Field previously directed the 2006 New Line drama Little Children starring Kate Winslet.

Hoss’ credits include Amazon series Jack Ryan, the Phillip Seymour Hoffman movie A Most Wanted Man, Violence of Action starring Chris Pine, and 2019’s The Audition. She is repped by Players Agentur Management, The Artists Partnership, and Anonymous Content.

Merlant starred the Cannes Best Screenplay-winning Portrait of a Lady on Fire, and Jacques Audiard’s Paris, 13th District. She is repped by Agence Adequat and UTA.

Kauer is a British-German cellist who is studying with Torleif Thedéen and attended the Royal Academy of Music.

Glover, who is repped by Conway van Gelder Grant, starred in Indians Jones and the Last Crusade, Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back, For Your Eyes Only and more recently The Laureate, Nobody Has to Know and the upcoming Pulcinella.

Strong starred in Oscar winner 1917, Shazam!, Cruella and The Kingsman movies, and is repped by WME and Markham, Froggatt and Irwin.

Corduner, who is repped by CornerStone Talent Agency and 42, starred in Defiance, Topsy-Turvy, Florence Foster Jenkins and Showtime’s Homeland.