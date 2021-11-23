Casey Affleck, Laurence Fishburne & Emily Beecham Starring In Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Slingshot’

Cast has been set on sci-fi thriller Slingshot, with Casey Affleck (Manchester by the Sea), Laurence Fishburne (The Matrix) and Emily Beecham (Little Joe) leading the pic about an astronaut struggling to maintain his grip on reality aboard a possibly fatally compromised mission to Saturn’s moon, Titan.

Mikael Håfström (Outside the Wire) is directing the project, which begins principal photography on December 1 at Korda Studios and other locations in and around Budapest. The screenplay is written by R. Scott Adams (Donner Pass) and Nathan Parker (Moon). The film is being produced by Bluestone Entertainment’s Richard Saperstein (Hancock).

Also starring are Tomer Capone (Fauda) and David Morrissey (The Colour Room). Executive producers include Beau Turpin, Ivett Havasi, Shara Kay, Michael Hollingsworth, Matthew Dwyer, Ron Cundy, Nikolett Barabás, Jonathan Krauss, Brooklyn Weaver, and Joanna Plafsky.

Slingshot is an Astral Pictures production in association with Bluestone Entertainment and Hungarian investment outfit Széchenyi Funds. WME Independent is handling sales.

The creative team includes production designer Barry Chusid (Source Code) and director of photography Pär M Ekberg (Polar). Music will be composed by Lorne Balfe (Black Widow). Caroline Harris (Outside the Wire) is the costume designer and casting directors are Chelsea Ellis Bloch and Marisol Roncali of Atomic Honey.