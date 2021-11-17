Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola & Chris Cooper Join 20th Century’s ‘Boston Strangler’

EXCLUSIVE: Carrie Coon, Alessandro Nivola and Chris Cooper are set to join Keira Knightley in 20th Century’s Boston Strangler, written and to be directed by Matt Ruskin. Ridley Scott, Kevin Walsh and Michael Pruss of Scott Free will produce alongside Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara of LuckyChap Entertainment. Pic begins shooting in December in Boston.

Based on the infamous Boston Strangler murders, this is the true story of Loretta McLaughlin, the first reporter to connect the murders and break the story of the Strangler. She and fellow reporter Jean Cole challenged the sexism of the early 1960s to report on the city’s most notorious serial killer and worked tirelessly to keep women informed. Loretta pursued the story at great personal risk and uncovered corruption that cast doubt on the true identity of the Boston Strangler.

Sam Roston will oversee for Scott Free and Bronte Payne for LuckyChap. Sarah Shepard is overseeing for 20th Century Studios.

Best known for her star-making roles in Gone Girl and The Leftovers, Coon is set to star in Sony’s Ghostbusters: Afterlife which bows this Friday. On The TV side, she can be seen next in the highly anticipated HBO series The Gilded Age. She was also recently seen opposite Jude Law in The Nest. She is repped by UTA and Foundation Talent Management.

Nivola is coming off rave reviews in the Sopranos prequel pic The Many Saints of Newark. He also has two films set to bow next year, the untitled David O’ Russell movie and Jeff Baena’s comedy Spin Me Round in which he stars opposite Alison Brie. He is repped by CAA, Independent Talent Group and Range Media Partners.

Cooper was most recently seen in the Jon Stewart political comedy Irresistible and the Amazon series Homecoming. He is repped by CAA and Authentic Talent and Literary Management.