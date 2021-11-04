Cardinal Trio Pictures Closes Financing Deal With Bakrr Media Group – AFM

EXCLUSIVE: Cardinal Trio Pictures principals –actor/filmmaker Chasen Parker, former Universal executive John C. Hall, and Lokal Media co-founder Nick Scherma– have secured a financing deal with Bakrr Media Group.

Cardinal Trio Pictures will be receiving up to €15 million a year ($17.3M) for projects for a five-year term.

“We’re incredibly grateful to be aligning with the wonderful team at Bakrr who have been in full support of our creative vision,” said Parker, Partner at Cardinal Trio Pictures. “Through this new partnership we will create an environment where artists are supported and encouraged to challenge themselves.”

“Teaming up with Zach and Luis at Bakrr is a huge move forward for us as we continue to infuse capital into our company and look for potential output deals and meaningful partners for our titles” added Hall, Partner at Cardinal Trio Pictures.

“We feel this alliance with Cardinal Trio will be to the advantage of both companies. We are very excited to start producing content with them,” added Bakrr Media Group CEO, Zachary Reeves.

“Chasen, John, and Nick are all amazing, and have deep reaches into socially relevant, commercially viable content. We look forward to being a piece of their structures,” continued Bakrr Media Group COO, Luis Da Silva Jr.

With this funding, Cardinal Trio Pictures has added another film to its slate, The Tenth Victim which will be directed by Oscar winner Barney Burman with the script by Susan McCauley, Burman and story by McCauley. The pic follows Chris, a serial killer obsessed with his work, who encounters a woman who could be his tenth victim, but unintentionally makes him question his life as a serial killer entirely. A production start of 2022 is being eyed.

Cardinal Trio Pictures’ previously announced slate includes the untitled Enron Project, written by Parker; Killer written by T Zhang, and The Token Groomsman written by Hall and Andrew Mortazavi.