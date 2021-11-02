Cardi B Up To Host 2021 American Music Awards

The 2021 American Music Awards has its frontwoman. Cardi B will host the trophy show that’s set for 8 p.m. Sunday, November 21, on ABC.

“When I received the invite to host the AMAs, I was so excited,” said the multiplatinum rapper, who’s hot off back-to-back No. 1 singles with “WAP” and “Up.” “I’m ready to bring my personality to the AMAs stage”

The five-time AMA winner is up for three awards this year: Favorite Hip-Hop Song and Video for “Up” and Favorite Hip-Hop Artist. She performed her global smash “I Like It” with J Balvin and Bad Bunny at the 2018 American Music Awards. She is the first female rapper to win Favorite Hip-Hop Song twice.

Olivia Rodrigo heads into the 2021 AMAs with a leading seven nominations including Artist of the Year and New Artist of The Year. The Weeknd is next with a half-dozen noms, followed by Bad Bunny, Doja Cat and Giveon with five apiece.

Rodrigo will vie for Artist of the Year alongside Ariana Grande, BTS, Drake, Taylor Swift and The Weeknd.

Jesse Collins’ Jesse Collins Entertainment will produce the event along with MRC Live & Alternative, marking the first time the former dick clark productions has taken on a co-producing partner on one of its signature awards shows.

