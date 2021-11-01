‘Camp Friends’ Comedy Gets HBO Max Pilot Order

EXCLUSIVE: HBO Max has picked up to pilot the half-hour family comedy Camp Friends (working title). The project, which was put in development by the WarnerMedia streamer earlier this year, is written by Lauren Herstik (American Vandal, Pearson) and produced by Adam Goodman for Invisible Narratives and Jax Media.

Primetime-Panic Your Complete Guide to Pilots and Straight-to-Series orders See All

The comedy revolves around four lifelong “camp friends” during their highly anticipated counselor-in-training summer. When a mysterious new girl arrives late from another camp, the girls’ plan to have The Best Summer Ever gets thrown into disarray. Camp Friends live 10 months for two. Now that things are different, the “Core Four” swear an oath to do whatever it takes for their friendship to survive.

2020-21 HBO Max Pilots & Series Orders

Herstik recently was staffed on USA Network’s Suits spinoff series Pearson and previously wrote on Netflix’s American Vandal, sharing in the show’s Peabody Award and WGA Award nomination. She directed a documentary short, Hide, based on her LA Weekly cover story about 10 female taxidermists at the world taxidermy championships. As a journalist, her work has been featured in LA Weekly and the New York Times, among others. Herstik is repped by Artists First and Jackoway Tyerman.

Goodman founded entertainment micro-studio Invisible Narratives to address the generational shift in how Gen Z audiences consume content. Last year, Invisible Narratives produced and sold to STX pandemic thriller Songbird, a co-production with Michael Bay starring Demi Moore, Craig Robinson, KJ Apa, Bradley Whitford and Sofia Carson.

Dan Levy Cooks Up Competition Series ‘The Big Brunch’ For HBO Max