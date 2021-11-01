Callum Turner To Star in George Clooney And Grant Heslov’s ‘Boys in the Boat’ Adaptation for MGM

EXCLUSIVE: Even with his latest film, Tender Bar, gearing up its award season campaign, George Clooney’s next film is gaining momentum as the Oscar-winner has tapped Callum Turner to star in The Boys In The Boat from MGM and Smokehouse Pictures with Clooney and his Smoke House Partner Grant Heslov co-directing. Mark L Smith adapted the screenplay.

Based on #1 New York Times bestselling author Daniel James Brown’s 2013 novel The Boys in the Boat: Nine Americans and their Epic Quest for Gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics, the story tells the triumphant underdog story of the University of Washington men’s rowing team, who stunned the world by winning gold at the 1936 Berlin Olympics.

Clooney has been eyeing this adaptation for some time and came close to directing last year but when he had the opportunity to direct Tender Bar, he decided to shoot that first and positioned this as his follow-up project.

As for Turner, the British actor’s star has been on the rise ever since his breakout role in Jeremy Saulnier’s thriller Green Room. He was recently handpicked to star in Tom Hanks and Steven Spielberg’s Masters of the Air for Apple. Directed by Cary Fukunaga, the limited series is a continuation of the Band of Brothers and The Pacific franchise. In 2020, he also was nominated for a BAFTA for his work as the lead in BBC’s The Capture.

Since 2018 on the film side, Turner has starred in the Warner Bros Fantastic Beasts franchise as the brother to Eddie Redmayne’s Newt Scamander. He is represented by WME, Curtis Brown UK, Ziffren Brittenham.