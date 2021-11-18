‘Call Me Kat’s Christopher Rivas Signs Podcast Development Deal With SiriusXM’s Stitcher

EXCLUSIVE: Christopher Rivas, who stars in Fox sitcom Call Me Kat, is moving into the audio world.

The actor, who stars opposite Mayim Bialik in the comedy series, has signed a podcast development deal with SiriusXM’s Stitcher and has set his first two projects.

The actor will release two podcast series in 2022. The first is a documentary investigation podcast about the man many consider to be the inspiration for James Bond.

The limited series tells the story of Porfirio Rubirosa, a Dominican diplomate, race car driver, solider and polo player. Also known as Rubi, he is thought to have been the inspiration for Ian Fleming’s spy character with his jetsetting lifestyle and many lovers.

Rivas wrote and starred in a play The Real James Bond… Was Dominican.

Rivas will executive produce alongside Ari Andersen and BlondeMamba. Workhouse Media will serve as contributing producers.

He is also set to host a 40-episode interview-style show about the experiences of people “between Black & white in America”. Rivas will executive produce with Carlos E. Hernandez and Workhouse Media serving as contributing producers.

Both series are being produced by Stitcher’s Witness Docs unit, which has previously released Toxic: The Britney Spears Story and Heaven’s Gate, which was recently adapted to TV for HBO Max. The Witness Docs team includes Senior Producer Abigail Keel, Producers Baudelaire Ceus and Kevin Tidmarsh, Story Editor John DeLore, Executive Producer Kameel Stanley, Technical Director Casey Holford and VP of Podcasting Peter Clowney.

In addition to Call Me Kat, Rivas has appeared in series such as NBC’s New Amsterdam, CBS’ 2 Broke Girls, ABC’s Grey’s Anatomy and Fox’s Rosewood. He is writing a book, Brown Enough, that will be published by Row House Publishing in September 2022.

Workhouse Media represented Rivas in this deal. Rivas is managed by IKIGAI Management.