California Lost Thousands Of Giant Sequoias In This Year’s Wildfires, State Officials Say

California lost nearly a fifth of its treasured giant sequoias trees in wildfires over the last two years, officials revealed on Friday.

Earth’s largest trees were consumed by fires in Sequoia National Park and surrounding Sequoia National Forest. More than a third of the groves in California were affected, with an estimated 2,261 to 3,637 sequoias destroyed.

Last year, 7,500 to 10,400 giant sequoias were lost. Added with this years’ total, that brings the losses to 13% to 19% of the trees, which are native to 70 groves along the western side of the Sierra Nevada range.

The parks have been the setting for numerous film and television projects, and are a large driver of the tourist economy in the region.