‘Cal Fire’ Drama From Max Thieriot, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, & Jerry Bruckheimer Television In Works At CBS

EXCLUSIVE: CBS is developing Cal Fire, a drama from SEAL Team star Max Thieriot, Grey’s Anatomy alums Tony Phelan and Joan Rater, Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios where the company is based.

Courtesy of UTA

Cal Fire is inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in northern California fire country and stems from an original idea by the actor. Phelan and Rater will write the teleplay from a story they co-wrote with Thieriot.

In Cal Fire, seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence, young convict Bode Donovan joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region.

Thieriot, Phelan and Rater executive produce alongside Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed for Jerry Bruckheimer Television. CBS Studios is the studio.

Born and raised in Occidental, Calif. where he currently lives with his family, Theriot stars as Clay Spenser on Paramount+ drama SEAL Team, which aired for four seasons on CBS. The fifth season premiered on the network last month and aired four episodes before moving to the streamer.

Launching a drama procedural about first responders has been a priority for CBS; the network also is developing Rescue: MIA, also executive produced by a star of one of its procedurals, NCIS: Los Angeles‘ Eric Christian Olsen.

Thieriot’s TV resume includes major roles in A&E’s Bates Motel and the History miniseries Texas Rangers. His film credits include Point Break and House at the End of the Street. He can also be seen in indie feature Disconnect, opposite Alexander Skarsgård, Andrea Riseborough, Paula Patton and Jason Bateman. Thieriot is repped by Gersh and attorney Scott Whitehead.

Husband-and-wife writers-showrunners Rater and Phelan created, executive produced and showran CBS drama series Doubt and NBC’s Council of Dads, which was produced by JBTV. The pair previously co-ran seasons 7 through 10 of Grey’s Anatomy alongside creator Shonda Rhimes after joining the series as writers during season 2. They are repped by UTA and Myman Greenspan Fox.

Jerry Bruckheimer TV has been behind some of CBS’ biggest procedural drama series of the past two decades, led by the CSI franchise, which is making a return this fall with CSI: Vegas.