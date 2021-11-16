CAA Signs Emerging Filmmaker Brandon Caruso, Watch Sci-Fi Short Being Adapted Into Feature

EXCLUSIVE: CAA has signed emerging filmmaker Brandon Caruso, son of xXx: Return Of Xander Cage and I Am Number Four director DJ Caruso.

Brandon Caruso most recently directed sci-fi short film Atom, which we can reveal today. The short got the attention of CAA and the agency is now going out to market with a feature version of the project, which will helmed by the young director.

Thriller Atom follows a lonely robot living out his mundane days taking care of a terraforming vessel in outer space. When a young couple in distress arrives, Atom realizes he may never have to be alone again.

The short, written by Mitchell LeBlanc, stars David Limon, Christopher Meyer, Lexie Shoaibi and Megan Oesterreich. Producers are Tay Centineo, Cynthia Jean Hajj, Elena Bawiec with JP Pettinato, Jean de Meuron and John Dunne as executive producers.

The creative team includes Jim Page, editor on The First Purge, xXx: Return Of Xander Cage and Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, and costume designer Kimberly A. Tillman (Battleship).

Caruso found his passion for filmmaking as a young child while traveling the world working on his father’s sets. D.J. Caruso also serves as an executive producer on Atom.