CAA Promotes Ishaani Saha & Olivia Su To Agent; Ups Derek McKenna And Lin Yao To Executive

Creative Artists Agency has promoted four trainees, with Ishaani Saha and Olivia Su elevated to Agent, and Derek McKenna and Lin Yao upped to Executive.

The LA-based Saha will work within CAA’s Commercial Endorsements department. There, she will look to create opportunities for clients across on-camera and print, personal appearances, voice-over, and social media-driven campaigns, both domestically and internationally. The London-based Su will serve on CAA Sports’ International Talent team, led by Roman Di Somma, helping to create marketing and endorsement opportunities for clients including Daniel Ricciardo, Nico Rosberg, Son Heung-Min, Dele Alli, Jose Mourinho, James Maddison, Raphael Varane, and Scotty James, among others.

McKenna’s new role as an Executive in Hockey will see him based in Los Angeles, focusing on player marketing, management and social media analytics, while architecting entrepreneurial opportunities for CAA Sports’ NHL clients. Yao will now work as an Executive in CAA Sports’ Property Sales group, and will be based in the agency’s Singapore office, which is scheduled to open early next year. In his new role, he will represent the commercial interests of CAA Sports Property clients throughout the APAC region, helping to structure and negotiate multi-year partnership contracts.

A graduate of Chapman University, Saha joined CAA in 2017, serving as an assistant to Jessica Graboff and department co-head Steve Lashever, before being promoted into the agency’s trainee program, CAA Elevate, earlier this year.

Su joined CAA Sports in 2018 as an assistant to Samantha Peihua Chen, Executive Vice President of Partnerships & Strategic Development, APAC. She was promoted into CAA Elevate in June 2021. Prior to CAA, she was an Overseas Business Specialist for BSSY International Air Transport Co. and an assistant to the General Manager at Hahale. She earned her Master’s degree in Entrepreneurship and Innovation Management from London’s Loughborough University, after earning her Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources Management at Peking University.

McKenna is a graduate of Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute who joined CAA in 2018, serving as an assistant in the agency’s Global Client Strategy and as a coordinator in Hockey before being promoted into CAA Elevate in February. Prior to joining CAA, he worked for the Colorado Avalanche and Cisco.

Yao joined CAA Sports in July 2019, also serving as an assistant to Chen. He previously held positions with Arsenal Football Club, ZTE USA, and New Tech Haven. He received his Master’s degree in Sport and Fitness Management from the University of New Haven, after earning a Bachelor’s degree at Chengdu Sports University.