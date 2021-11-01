‘Butcher’s Crossing’: ‘The White Lotus’ Actor Fred Hechinger To Star Opposite Nicolas Cage In Gabe Polsky Western

EXCLUSIVE: Fred Hechinger (The White Lotus, Pam & Tommy) has landed a lead role opposite Nicolas Cage in Gabe Polsky’s Western Butcher’s Crossing, adapted from John Williams’ 1960 novel.

In the film scripted by Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy, Hechinger will play Will Andrews, a naive Harvard student who heads west in 1874 to fulfill his dream of seeing the country and living off the land. Will agrees to fund a dangerous but potentially lucrative expedition to Colorado, led by Miller (Cage), an experienced hunter obsessed with a near-mythological buffalo herd he once glimpsed in the Rockies. As the weeks and then months pass, Miller’s single-minded resolve to slaughter every buffalo in the enormous herd puts Will and the rest of the hunting party at risk of losing their sanity and their lives.

Polsky and Phiphen Pictures’ Molly Conners are producing the adventure pic alongside Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage’s Saturn Films. Altitude Film Group is serving as the film’s financier.

Hechinger recently found a breakout role as Quinn, the socially awkward son of Mark (Steve Zahn) and Nicole Mossbacher (Connie Britton) in HBO’s acclaimed dark comedy series The White Lotus. He was also seen over the summer in Netflix’s Fear Street trilogy, Barry Jenkins’ Amazon series The Underground Railroad, and Joe Wright’s Netflix pic The Woman in the Window. The actor has also appeared on the film side in Adam Leon’s upcoming Italian Studies, Paul Greengrass’ Tom Hanks Western News of the World, Steven Soderbergh’s Let Them All Talk, Marc Meyers’ Human Capital, Brady Corbet’s Vox Lux, Craig Johnson’s Alex Strangelove and Bo Burnham’s Eighth Grade. He will next be seen playing Seth Warshavsky in Hulu’s Tommy Lee-Pamela Anderson miniseries Pam & Tommy.

