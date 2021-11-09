Nicolas Cage Western ‘Butcher’s Crossing’ Adds Jeremy Bobb, Xander Berkeley, Rachel Keller & Paul Raci — First Look Image

Jeremy Bobb (Russian Doll, The Knick), Xander Berkeley (The Walking Dead, Air Force One), Rachel Keller (Legion, Fargo) and Oscar nominee Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) will join Nicolas Cage and Fred Hechinger in Butcher’s Crossing, the Western directed by Gabe Polsky, which has just wrapped production.

Courtesy of Michael CB Stevens

The film scripted by Polsky and Liam Satre-Meloy adapts John Williams’ 1960 novel of the same name. It centers on Will Andrews (Hechingeer), a naive Harvard student who heads west in 1874 to fulfill his dream of seeing the country and living off the land. Will agrees to fund a dangerous but potentially lucrative expedition to Colorado, led by Miller (Cage), an experienced hunter obsessed with a near-mythological buffalo herd he once glimpsed in the Rockies. But as the weeks and then months pass, Miller’s single-minded resolve to slaughter every buffalo in the enormous herd puts Will and the rest of the hunting party at risk of losing their sanity and their lives.

Polsky is producing the adventure pic with Amanda Bowers and Molly Conners of Phiphen Pictures, Will Clarke and Andy Mayson for Altitude Film Entertainment and Cage’s Saturn Films. Its executive producers are Richard J. Berthy and Jane Oster Sinisi. Jeri Rafter is co-producing, with financier Altitude Film Group handling international sales and distributing the film in the UK and Ireland.

“The production in Montana has been an immense effort by everyone involved. It could not have been done without the collaboration of the Blackfeet Nation, and the chemistry both in front of and behind the cameras is evidenced by the amazing footage captured,” said the producing team in a joint statement. “We are confident this will be a special film.”

Bobb is represented by Gersh and Suskin Management; Berkeley by Untitled Entertainment; Keller by UTA, Independent Talent Group (UK) and Suskin Management; Raci by Bicoastal Talent & Literary Agency, MGMT Entertainment and Gang, Tyre, Ramer.

Check out the first still from Butcher’s Crossing above.