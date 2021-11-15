Broadway’s ‘For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide/When The Rainbow Is Enuf’ Sets Spring Opening Date

The first Broadway revival of Ntozake Shange’s groundbreaking for colored girls who have considered suicide/when the rainbow is enuf will begin preview performances at the Booth Theatre on Friday, March 4, 2022, with the opening night set for Thursday, March 24, producers announced today.

Casting for the production, directed and choreographed by Camille A. Brown, will be announced at a later date. For colored girls… will mark Brown’s Broadway directorial debut; she was Tony-nominated for her 2019 choreography of Tarell Alvin McCraney’ Choir Boy.

“Of all the shows to be given as an opportunity to debut as a first-time Broadway director and choreographer, for colored girls… feels like a gift,” said Brown in a statement. “I’m thrilled that I’ve been entrusted to combine all the parts of myself — dance, music and theater arts — to shape and share this timeless story again with the world.”

With for colored girls… Brown becomes the first Black woman to serve as both director and choreographer on a Broadway production in more than 65 years. The original Broadway production opened at the Booth in June 1976 and ran for two years. The new production is being described as “fully reimagined.” Today’s announcement describes for colored girls.. as “seven women share their stories and find strength in each other’s humor and passion through a fusion of poetry, dance, music, and song that explodes off the stage and resonates with all.”

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Thursday, December 9. Presale ticket information can be found here.