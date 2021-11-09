Broadway Vax & Mask Mandates Extended; Policies For Children, International Visitors Updated

Broadway will continue to require vaccinations for audience members, performers, backstage crew, and theater staff, for all performances through February 28, 2022, the Broadway League has announced.

The League, a trade organization representing theater owners and producers, had previously set the mandate through the end of 2021, and reviews the policy, which began last July, every couple of months.

With the latest extension and recent FDA authorization of vaccines for children, the Broadway vaccine policy now includes all theatergoers age 12 and older. Children under 12, when accompanied by a fully vaccinated adult, may enter the theatre with one of the following:

Proof of one dose of an FDA or WHO approved vaccine at least 14 days before the performance date;

A negative Covid-19 PCR test performed by a medical provider within 72 hours of the performance start time. The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test;

A negative Covid-19 rapid antigen test taken within 6 hours of the performance start time. The test results must clearly show the date and time of the test.

With New York gearing up for increased tourism in the wake of the lifting of the U.S. international travel ban, Broadway will require international guests to have received two doses of any “mix and match” combination of an FDA or WHO approved Covid-19 vaccine.

Masks will continue to be required for all audience members inside of theaters, except while actively eating or drinking in designated locations.