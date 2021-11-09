Broadway Box Office Up 16% To $23M For Week Ending Nov. 7; Three Productions Join Roster

Broadway box office was up about 16% last week, with three new productions joining the playing roster and all 30 of the shows taking in a combined $22,855,192.

The figure, which represents box office grosses for the week ending Nov. 7, indicates an expected rebound from the $20 million tally of the previous week, which included Halloween – a traditionally slow night for Broadway venues.

In all, the 30 productions had a combined paid attendance of 193,309, about 82% of total capacity. The previous week’s attendance was 78% of capacity.

Three productions are new to the roster: Clyde’s, Diana and the returning The Book of Mormon.

The average Broadway ticket price last week was $118.

The season-to-date box office (since Aug. 4) for all Broadway shows is $147,978,978, with total attendance at 1,174,745 (84% of capacity).

The productions currently performing on Broadway include Ain’t Too Proud; Aladdin; The Book of Mormon; Caroline, or Change; Chicago; Chicken & Biscuits; Clyde’s, Come From Away; Dana H.; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Diana; Freestyle Love Supreme; Girl From the North Country; Hadestown; Hamilton; Is This a Room; Jagged Little Pill; Lackawanna Blues; The Lehman Trilogy; The Lion King; Moulin Rouge! The Musical!; Mrs. Doubtfire; The Phantom of the Opera; Thoughts of a Colored Man; Tina; To Kill a Mockingbird; Trouble In Mind; Six; Waitress; and Wicked.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League. The League is releasing only combined weekly box office figures this season – in contrast to its traditional practice of providing show-by-show figures.