Broadway Box Office Holds Steady At $25M; ‘Company’ Joins Roster

Broadway box office held steady last week, slipping a negligible 2% from the previous week to $25,074,048, with paid attendance of 212,819 off a small 1%.

Though there was one additional production on stage compared to the previous week – the revival of Company joined the roster – Harry Potter and the Cursed Child was forced to cancel its Nov. 19 performance when a principal actor was unable to go on (the absence was not Covid-related, the production said; since the highly technical show is in previews, producers determined that an understudy would not be ready to assume the role).

Average ticket price for the week ending Nov. 21 was $118, fairly even with the previous week’s $119.

The season-to-date box office (since Aug. 4) for all Broadway shows is $198,618,070, with attendance of 1,602,239 at 84% of capacity. Average ticket price for the season is $124.

Productions on Broadway during the week ending Nov. 21 were: Ain’t Too Proud; Aladdin; The Book of Mormon; Caroline, or Change; Chicago; Chicken & Biscuits; Clyde’s; Come From Away; Company; Dana H.; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Diana, The Musical; Flying Over Sunset; Freestyle Love Supreme; Girl From the North Country; Hadestown; Hamilton; Harry Potter and the Cursed Child; Is This a Room; Jagged Little Pill; The Lehman Trilogy; The Lion King; Moulin Rouge! The Musical!; Mrs. Doubtfire; The Phantom of the Opera; Thoughts of a Colored Man; Tina; To Kill a Mockingbird; Trouble In Mind; Six; Waitress; and Wicked.

For the season so far, Dana H., Is This A Room and Chicken & Biscuits have announced early closings; the three productions will play through November.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League. The League is releasing only combined weekly box office figures this season – in contrast to its traditional practice of providing show-by-show figures.