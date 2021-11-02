Broadway Box Office Slips 11% To $20M For Week Ending Oct. 31

Broadway’s 27 productions took in a $19,663,438 total box office last week, a drop of about 11% from the previous week’s tally, according to figures from the Broadway League.

For the week ending Oct. 31, total paid attendance was 168,169, about 78% of the combined capacity for all productions.

The season-to-date box office (since Aug. 4) for all Broadway shows is $125,123,786, with total attendance at 981,436 (84% of capacity).

The League – the trade organization representing theater owners and producers – is releasing only combined weekly box office figures this season – in contrast to its traditional practice of providing show-by-show figures – due, it says, to the irregular performance schedules necessitated by the Covid pandemic.

The productions currently performing on Broadway include Ain’t Too Proud; Aladdin; Caroline, or Change; Chicago; Chicken & Biscuits; Come From Away; Dana H.; David Byrne’s American Utopia; Freestyle Love Supreme; Girl From the North Country; Hadestown; Hamilton; Is This a Room; Jagged Little Pill; Lackawanna Blues; The Lehman Trilogy; The Lion King; Moulin Rouge! The Musical!; Mrs. Doubtfire; The Phantom of the Opera; Thoughts of a Colored Man; Tina; To Kill a Mockingbird; Trouble In Mind; Six; Waitress; and Wicked.

Based on the figures, last week’s average ticket price for a Broadway production was about $117, with the season-to-date average at $127. Average ticket prices per show are not available.

All figures courtesy of the trade group Broadway League.