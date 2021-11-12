Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Judge Formally Ends Britney Spears Conservatorship; "Best Day Ever", Singer Says
Read the full story

Britney Spears Proclaims “Best Day Ever” As Long Consevatorship Ends; Hollywood Reacts

By Erik Pedersen, Dominic Patten

Britney Spears supporters celebrate outside a hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse. AP Photos

Britney Spears is taking a victory lap today after a judge officially ended the singer’s 13-year conservatorship.

“I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day,” she wrote on Instagram Friday as fans celebrated on the streets outside the DTLA courtroom. “Best day ever.”

Here is the once Princess of Pop’s post, along with the “Freedom” reaction from her  fiancé Sam Asghari plus Netflix and others in Hollywood:

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Copyright © 2021 Penske Business Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad