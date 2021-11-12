Britney Spears Proclaims “Best Day Ever” As Long Consevatorship Ends; Hollywood Reacts

Britney Spears is taking a victory lap today after a judge officially ended the singer’s 13-year conservatorship.
“I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day,” she wrote on Instagram Friday as fans celebrated on the streets outside the DTLA courtroom. “Best day ever.”
Here is the once Princess of Pop’s post, along with the “Freedom” reaction from her fiancé Sam Asghari plus Netflix and others in Hollywood:
Britney Spears deserves the world!
— Netflix (@netflix) November 12, 2021
Britney Spears is free. The conservatorship that’s controlled her life for more than 13 years is terminated, effective today. It’s a win for the #FreeBritney movement, and most importantly – for Britney. pic.twitter.com/DN4E3hai92
— MTV (@MTV) November 12, 2021
Me waiting for the “you know what’s” to come… pic.twitter.com/fOKAAye2p1
— Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) November 12, 2021
Britney: FREE!
— Andy Cohen (@Andy) November 12, 2021
FREEDOM. So happy for you🍾 @BritneySpears !!!!!!!!!! ♥️ XX V #freebritney
— Vera Wang (@VeraWang) November 12, 2021
Congrats @britneyspears!
— Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) November 12, 2021
