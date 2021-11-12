Britney Spears Proclaims “Best Day Ever” As Long Consevatorship Ends; Hollywood Reacts

Britney Spears supporters celebrate outside a hearing concerning the pop singer's conservatorship at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse.

Britney Spears is taking a victory lap today after a judge officially ended the singer’s 13-year conservatorship.

“I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day,” she wrote on Instagram Friday as fans celebrated on the streets outside the DTLA courtroom. “Best day ever.”

Here is the once Princess of Pop’s post, along with the “Freedom” reaction from her fiancé Sam Asghari plus Netflix and others in Hollywood:

Britney Spears deserves the world! — Netflix (@netflix) November 12, 2021

Britney Spears is free. The conservatorship that’s controlled her life for more than 13 years is terminated, effective today. It’s a win for the #FreeBritney movement, and most importantly – for Britney. pic.twitter.com/DN4E3hai92 — MTV (@MTV) November 12, 2021

Me waiting for the “you know what’s” to come… pic.twitter.com/fOKAAye2p1 — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) November 12, 2021