Queen’s Brian May Claims His Words Were Twisted On Trans Comments

Queen guitarist Brian May has posted a social media rebuttal to a published account of comments that he allegedly made on the trans community.
The 74-year-old May spoke earlier this week to the UK’s The Mirror about a development with the BRIT Awards. The organization announced it will remove gendered awards for its 2022 ceremonies.
May was quoted as saying the decision was emblematic of a “frightening” trend, adding that he believes that Queen would not have been considered diverse enough nowadays to win their four BRIT Awards. “We would be forced to have people of different colours and different sexes and we would have to have a trans [person]. You know life doesn’t have to be like that. We can be separate and different.”
He added, “It’s a decision that has been made without enough thought. A lot of things work quite well and can be left alone,” May said, speaking told The Mirror at ITV’s alooza event in London this week.
Today, May took to Instagram to defend himself. He blamed “predatory Press hacks” that made him seem “unfriendly to trans people.”
“Yes – I was ambushed and completely stitched up by a journalist at the recent ITV event. And it’s led to a whole mess of press stories making it look like I’m unfriendly to trans people. Nothing could be further from the truth. My words were subtly twisted. I should have known better than to talk to those predatory Press hacks.”
“Sincere apologies to anyone who has been hurt by the stories. My heart is open as always to humans of all colours, all creeds, all sexes and sexualities, all shapes and sizes – and all creatures. We all deserve respect and an equal place in this world. And my grateful thanks to all of you who stepped up to defend me in the last couple of days. It means so much that you have faith in me.”
