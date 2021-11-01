‘Brat: An ’80s Story’: Andrew McCarthy To Direct Documentary Based On His Memoir For Network Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Network Entertainment has optioned Andrew McCarthy’s bestselling memoir Brat: An ’80s Story and will produce a documentary adaptation, the company announced on Monday.

McCarthy, who rose to fame in the ’80s with roles in such classics as St. Elmo’s Fire, Pretty in Pink, and Weekend at Bernie’s, has long pondered what it has meant to him to be an integral member of the iconic group of movie stars known as the Brat Pack. Writing the book, released earlier this year, answered many questions that he’s wrestled with throughout his life. But it also brought up more. Was being identified as a Brat Packer the worst thing that ever happened to him, or was it actually the best?

Brat will follow McCarthy across the country as he goes directly to the source, seeking out other Brat Pack members, to find out what it has meant to each of them to have been a part of that famed acting group. He’ll reconnect with actors he hasn’t seen in years, discuss the iconic films they made from 1982 to 1989, and learn about their experiences since those days.

McCarthy will direct the film based on his memoir and produce it with Brian Liebman of Liebman Entertainment, with Derik Murray, Paul Gertz, and Brian Gersh exec producing for Network Entertainment.

“This is a personal journey of discovery,” said McCarthy. “It’s been pulling at me for years. I need to know if the other members of the Brat Pack have felt like I’ve felt or if they’ve had a different experience entirely.”

“The book explores a defining moment in pop culture through the lens of a charter member of Hollywood’s Brat Pack,” added Network’s Brian Gersh, “and we are excited to partner with Andrew as he dives deep into his quest to understand what it has meant to be part of this iconic group of actors.”

McCarthy is an actor, director and award-winning travel writer who made his professional debut at age 19 in Lewis John Carlino’s Class, since appearing in dozens of films, including such iconic titles as Pretty in Pink, St. Elmo’s Fire, Less Than Zero, and cult favorites Weekend at Bernie’s and Mannequin. He has directed nearly 100 hours of television, including episodes of The Blacklist, Grace and Frankie, New Amsterdam, and Orange Is the New Black, among numerous other series.

McCarthy served for 12 years as an editor-at-large with National Geographic Traveler magazine, and has also written for The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal, The Los Angeles Times, The Atlantic, Time, and other publications. He was named Travel Journalist of the Year by The Society of American Travel Writers In 2010, and previously served as guest editor of the Best American Travel Writing anthology. He also penned travel memoir, The Longest Way Home, and YA novel, Just Fly Away, both of which were New York Times bestsellers.

Network Entertainment is a boutique production company focused on developing, financing, and producing documentary projects for film and TV. Recent releases from the company include the four-part docuseries Punk, exec produced by fashion designer John Varvatos and punk pioneer Iggy Pop, which made its U.S. premiere on EPIX; The Age of A.I., an eight-part series hosted and exec produced by Robert Downey Jr., which launched on YouTube Originals and has attracted 45 million views and counting; and I Am Patrick Swayze, which became the highest-rated doc on U.S. cable TV upon its release, premiering to an audience of over two million viewers.

Network also recently announced a partnership with MRC Non-Fiction to produce a feature documentary on groundbreaking artist Sly Stone, which will be directed by four-time Grammy and Sundance Film Festival winner Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, and executive produced by Oscar and Emmy winner Common.

McCarthy is represented by ICM Partners and Liebman Entertainment. Network is repped by ICM Partners.