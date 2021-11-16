Rahul Dholakia To Make Debut Digital Series; ‘Music School’ Enters Production; BAFTA Breakthrough India Unveils Supporters; Yash Raj Teaser – Bollywood Briefs

Rahul Dholakia To Make Debut Digital Series

EXCLUSIVE: Acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Rahul Dholakia (Raees) is to create his debut digital series after following last month’s annual ‘Police Unity Tour’, a four-day bicycle ride from New Jersey to Washington D.C to honour Law Enforcement Officers who died on duty. Dholakia met various officers, survivors and families as he was researching for the series, which doesn’t have a platform yet. Dholakia said: “The Police Unity Tour organization has given me the permission and promised the full support and cooperation to bring this subject to light. That’s why in their 25 years, this is the first time any individual has travelled with them and been given insights into their workings. It was an eye-opener for me.” Dholakia’s forthcoming films include Excel Entertainment’s feature on a Mumbai-based firefighter as well as projects he is developing for his own banner in the U.S.

Ilaiyaraaja’s Hindi Musical ‘Music School’ Enters Production

EXCLUSIVE: Ilaiyaraaja’s Hindi musical Music School has begun shooting in Goa. The film marks the Hindi directorial debut of Papa Rao Biyyala under his production banner Yamini Films. He said: “The musical is special not just because of its theme, but the artists that we have on board for it. We can’t wait to create this musical extravaganza for our audience.” Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran play contemporary and creative teachers who provide a glimpse of the rich culture and refinement of music and theatre to students who are driven by an unimaginative educational system. Other crew members include choreographer Adam Murray (Cruella) and cinematographer Kiran Deohans (Agneepath).

BAFTA Breakthrough India Unveils Supporters

Award-winning film producer Guneet Monga, acclaimed CEO and gaming entrepreneur Vishal Gondal and award-winning and celebrated actor Ratna Pathak Shah (Lipstick Under My Burkha) have been unveiled as industry supporters for BAFTA Breakthrough in India, which is supported by Netflix. The trio will help BAFTA navigate India’s diverse and creative talent pool as well as educating audiences about BAFTA’s charitable remit, increasing global opportunities for people to pursue careers in the arts.

Yash Raj Films Drops Teaser Of Magnum-Opus ‘Prithviraj’

The teaser of Yash Raj Films’ upcoming Prithviraj, the production’s first historical, has been revealed. Bollywood megastar Akshay Kumar (Sooryavanshi) steps into the titular role as the legendary warrior Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who fought valiantly against the invader Muhammad of Ghor (played by Sanjay Dutt). Former Miss World Manushi Chhillar makes her debut as the warrior’s beloved, Sanyogita. Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi (Pinjar), the film releases worldwide on January 21.