‘Bodyguard’ Star Nina Toussaint-White To Lead Channel 5 Thriller ‘Witness No.3’

Bodyguard star Nina Toussaint-White is to lead a Channel 5 thriller from Deceit producer Story Films.

Toussaint-White will play Jodie in Witness No.3, a single mum who runs a hairdressing salon. One day at work, Jodie momentarily glances out of the window and in a split second her life descends into freefall. What she notices seems innocuous – two men walking on the opposite side of the road – but she’s actually witnessed a killer and his victim moments before he is murdered.

Joining the ensemble cast are Sion Daniel Young (Deceit, The Left Behind), Clare Dunne (Kin, Herself) Ruaridh Mollica (Stonemouth, Tell It to the Bees) and Sue Johnston.

Filming in Ireland, the thriller from up-and-coming writer Thomas Eccleshare is the latest from the Viacom-owned UK broadcaster, which has been ramping up its drama offering following the success of the All Creatures Great and Small reboot and thrillers like The Drowning and Penance that regularly average more than 2m viewers per episode.

Channel 4’s Deceit producer Story Films, which is also behind ITV’s upcoming The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe, is producing and All3Media International will distribute.

“Thomas Eccleshare has written a compelling thriller, oozing with paranoia and claustrophobia, which poses a simple question: How far are you prepared to go to do the right thing?” said David Nath, Story Films Executive Producer.

Nath is Exec-ing alongside David Collins. The series was commissioned by ViacomCBS Deputy Director of Programmes Seb Barwell.

Toussaint-White is represented by Conway van Gelder Grant in the UK and Thruline Entertainment in the US.