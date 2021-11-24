‘BMF’ Season Finale & ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Return Fuel Starz App Surge To Most Watched Day Of 2021

EXCLUSIVE: The Season 1 finale of breakout new drama series BMF and the Season 2 premiere of Power Book II: Ghost on Sunday combined to draw record viewership across Starz’s global platforms, including the cable network and the Starz App, the latter of which hit new single-day highs for the year in views and one of the best days overall in its history, the company said Wednesday.

The BMF finale and the return of Power Book II: Ghost drew an average of 2.85 million L+SD multiplatform views each, setting record performance for Starz’s Sunday premieres. According to the network, the season finale of BMF was up 63% in multiplatform views compared with its Sept. 26 premiere while Ghost‘s viewership improved over its series premiere in September 2020.

In total, the two shows drew nearly 6 million combined multiplatform views on Sunday, with additional platforms still to report, according to Starz. Ghost and BMF also ranked No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, Sunday among premium telecasts and Black households in total day (L+SD).

The two dramas premiered worldwide across all platforms including on Starz in the U.S. and Canada, and day-and-date in Europe, Latin America and Japan via Starzplay.

Both series hail from executive producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, with Jackson teaming with Courtney A. Kemp on the first of their three spinoffs of the Power franchise. BMF was renewed for Season 2 just after its premiere, while Power is Power Book V: Force is gearing up for its February launch.

“The success of the BMF season one finale and the launch of Power Book II: Ghost season two, which drove some of our highest viewership, is a testament to how strongly our programming continues to resonate with our subscribers and continues to set Starz apart as a leader in programming by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences,” Starz president and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch said. “We’re thrilled to continue partnering with Curtis ‘50 Cent’ Jackson on a number of upcoming series and are excited for the continued expansion of the Power Universe with Power Book IV: Force upcoming in February, which will kick off our most robust programming slate in the network’s history.”

BMF, produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television, is inspired by the true story of two brothers who rose from the decaying streets of southwest Detroit in the late 1980’s and gave birth to one of the most influential crime families in this country. Jackson executive produces with showrunner and writer Randy Huggins. Tasha Smith serves as director and executive producer for the series, which already has been renewed for a second season.

Power Book II: Ghost, from Lionsgate TV, is executive produced by Kemp and Jackson alongside Mark Canton. Kemp also serves as series creator and showrunner. Chris Selak, Shana Stein and Bart Wenrich also executive produce along with Brett Mahoney and Danielle De Jesus.