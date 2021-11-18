‘BMF’ Companion Documentary Series Ordered By Starz With Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson As EP

Starz has greenlighted a BMF documentary series from Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, executive producer and creative force behind the network’s breakout hit drama series BMF.

The eight-episode docu series, produced by G-Unit Film and Television and Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions, will be executive produced by Jackson and Shan Nicholson (Jerusalem: City of Faith and Fury), who also will serve as showrunner. The series will be directed by Nicholson and Chris Frierson (The King).

BMF (aka Black Mafia Family), the scripted series inspired by the true story of brothers Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory, Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), currently averages 6.5 million multiplatform views per episode. The Season 1 finale of BMF, which already has been renewed for a second season, premieres this Sunday, Nov. 21, across all Starz platforms.

“The docuseries will offer an inside look at different perspectives from all of those involved, BMF — Blowing Money Fast,” Jackson said.

‘Party Down’ Revival Gets Starz Greenlight With Six Of Original Series’ Seven Stars Returning

SVP Original Programming Alice Dickens-Koblin is the executive overseeing the BMF documentary series on behalf of Starz.

“The success of BMF demonstrates a continued rise in fan demand and interest in the story of the Flenory brothers,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO of Starz. “We’re excited to dive deeper into the world of Black Mafia Family in this new project with Curtis, Shan and the teams at G-Unit and Jigsaw.”

TriStar TV’s Kathryn Busby Joins Starz As President Of Original Programming