Bloomberg Green Launches Documentary Contest For Short Films Addressing Climate Change

Bloomberg Green, the multi-platform news brand dedicated to reporting on the business, science and technology of climate change, launched the first annual “Bloomberg Green Docs” documentary competition for short films addressing the urgency of climate change. The announcement was made today during the Bloomberg Green at COP26 event in Glasgow.

The 2022 jurors are:

Ed Begley, Jr. , Golden Globe and seven-time Emmy-nominated Actor

Oliver English , Filmmaker, Chef and Food Advocate, Common Table Creative

John Fraher , Senior Executive Editor, Bloomberg

Deanna A. Hence , Atmospheric Scientist

Sam Heughan , Actor

Eva Orner , Filmmaker

Aaron Rutkoff , Executive Editor, Bloomberg Green

Jill Tidman , Executive Director, The Redford Center

“Bloomberg Green aims to be the definitive resource for reporting on climate change and with Bloomberg Green Docs, we hope to showcase new and vital storytelling on climate change’s impact on the world,” said John Fraher, Senior Executive Editor for Business, Finance and Energy at Bloomberg News.

The five finalists and winner will be announced at the Bloomberg Green Docs Film Festival in April 2022, where their documentaries will be screened. The Green Docs jury, comprised of filmmakers, climate scientists, environmentalists, and Bloomberg Green editors, will award a grand prize of $25,000 to the winner.

“The Bloomberg Green brand is committed to illustrating important issues on climate change through original reporting, visual storytelling and brilliant design,” said Lauren Kiel, General Manager, Bloomberg Green, Bloomberg Media. “We’re excited to launch Green Docs and give creators an opportunity to tell important climate stories through their own lenses.”

Launched in January 2020, Bloomberg Green is centered on the business, science, and technology of climate change. Offering news, analysis, and solutions, its content appears on the Bloomberg Green website, a daily email newsletter, a podcast, the Bloomberg Green magazine, and the Bloomberg Terminal, with integration across digital video, Bloomberg Quicktake, Bloomberg Television, Bloomberg TV+, Bloomberg Radio, and Bloomberg Live events.

The Bloomberg Green event at COP26 also featured an exclusive screening of Burning, Amazon’s first Australian Original feature-length documentary that takes an unflinching look at the deadly Australian bushfires of 2019-2020 through the lens of victims of the fires, activists, and scientists. Following the screening, the film’s director Eva Orner participated in a Q&A with Bloomberg Green executive editor Aaron Rutkoff.

The submission period for the contest opens Today through March 25, 2022. For more information on rules and eligibility, please visit bloomberg.com/greendocs.